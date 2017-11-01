Icahn's CVR Energy cuts biofuels short position by more than half

CVR Energy (CVI, CVRR) says it unwound much of its sizable short position in the U.S. biofuel credit market during Q3, cutting its outstanding blending obligation by more than half.

CFO Susan Ball said during today's earnings conference call that CVR’s refining arm cut its outstanding biofuel obligation to $127M by the end of Q3, down from a company record $280M at the end of June.

Reuters had reported that CVR delayed buying credits for much of the past year in hopes prices would come down as the new Trump administration settled in, but Trump friend and CVR shareholder failed to convince the new president to reform the U.S. renewable fuel program.

“What I cannot understand is how the Trump administration capitulated to the senators from Iowa,” CVR Energy CEO Jack Lipinski said on the call. “Trump failed to drain the swamp as he promised.”