Chevron Phillips begins restarting Cedar Bayou polyethylene unit

The Chevron Phillips (CVX, PSX) joint venture today began restarting a polyethylene unit at its Cedar Bayou complex in Baytown, Tex., in a procedure that could take two weeks, Platts reports, citing a filing with state regulators.

The startup is in line with market expectations for the complex, which has been offline since sustaining significant flooding due to Hurricane Harvey.

Cedar Bayou has an existing steam cracker that can produce 835K metric tons/year of ethylene and three polyethylene plants that can produce a combined 791K metric tons annually.