Imperial Oil CEO sees Aspen oil sands project getting closer to green light

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) hopes to receive a permit for its 150K bbl/day Aspen project from Alberta regulators in the coming months and potentially proceed with a final investment decision in H1 2018, CEO Rich Kruger said today in an update with industry analysts, Financial Post reports.

Aspen would use new solvent-assisted SAGD technology that would be 25% more capital efficient and produce 25% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than other SAGD projects, the CEO said.

Each of the two development phases would cost $2B, though the estimate could change as the project evolves and depending on market conditions, Kruger said.

Seeing upside in taking a counter-cyclical approach, when more labor is available and the quality of work higher, Kruger said IMO still sees Canada’s oil sands as well positioned to meet future global oil demand, as long as costs stay competitive.