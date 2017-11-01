Equinix beats in Q3 with gains across nearly all measures

Equinix (EQIX +0.8% ) reported revenues that rose nearly 25% on a headline basis and beat expectations in Q3 earnings today.

Adjusted funds from operations rose 9% sequentially to $391M; net income from continuing operations was $80M.

EBITDA of $550M beat an expected $542M. Revenues were also up 8% Q/Q.

Equinix had a strong third quarter as customers continue to adopt interconnection oriented architectures as the preferred platform for their shift to digital," says CEO Steve Smith. "Robust demand is driving higher utilization levels, and we are investing in support of this momentum with expansions, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, to deliver even greater value to customers through our global platform.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $1.187B-$1.195B and adjusted EBITDA of $562M-$570M along with capex off $355M-$375M ($65M of which is recurring).

For the full year, it's raised revenue expectations to $4.355B-$4.363B (up 21% Y/Y), and boosts expected EBITDA to $2.049B-$2.057B (up 24% Y/Y).

Press Release