Yahoo's Mayer, Equifax's Smith to testify to Senate on breaches

CEOs from Yahoo (VZ -0.1% ) and Equifax (EFX +1.2% ) are joining the parade to Capitol Hill as a Senate panel sets a hearing to look at the two's recent massive data breaches.

Former Yahoo chief Marissa Mayer will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee, as will former Equifax chief Richard Smith and interim CEO Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., the panel said. Also joining is Yahoo owner Verizon's chief privacy officer and deputy general counsel, Karen Zacharia.

Yahoo eventually had to update reports of its data breach to say it affected all 3B of its accounts; Equifax reported a breach of the most personal information on as many as 145.5M Americans.