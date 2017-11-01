Arris up in late trade as Q3 profits clear bar

Arris International (ARRS -1.9% ) is up 1.6% in after-hours trade after posting Q3 numbers that easily cleared profit expectations, though flat revenues fell slightly short.

Order backlog was at $1.083B (vs. a year-ago $1.034B and Q2's $1.326B) and book-to-bill ratio was 0.86 (vs. a year-ago 0.88, and last quarter's 1.01).

Cash from operations was $116M; cash resources at quarter's end were $1.413B.

Its non-GAAP sales guidance is for $1.675B-$1.75B (below expectations for $1.822B), and for EPS of $0.74-$0.80 (just below consensus for $0.81).

