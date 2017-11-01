IPass rebounds postmarket after Q3 revenue beats

IPass (IPAS -8.8% ) has gained 8.8% in late trading after its Q3 earnings pulled a beat on revenues though it cut EBITDA expectations for the year.

EBITDA was -$4.9M, missing an expected -$2.7M.

Net annual contract value was $0.9M, compared with last quarter's -$1M and a year-ago $3.7M.

Customer churn decreated to $1.1M from last quarter's $2.1M and a year-ago $1.3M.

For the full year, it's reaffirming guidance for revenues of $54M (vs. consensus for $54.5M) and cuts EBITDA guidance to -$16.5M from a previous -$11M, vs. consensus for -$11.9M.

