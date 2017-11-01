NY Post: SoftBank in merger talks with Charter

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is "definitely" talking to Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) about a merger, a source tells the New York Post in a week where talks to merge SoftBank's Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) are reportedly on life support at best.

SoftBank-Charter talks may not be advanced, but do include high-level execs, according to the report.

The Japanese firm's CEO, Masayoshi Son, has apparently re-approached Charter after July overtures fell flat with Charter reaffirming its mobile resale arrangement with Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Yet another cable/telecom consolidation would send ripples through the industry, as Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) stock tends to move based on varying possibilities of merging with Sprint or T-Mobile, and acquisitive Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY, ATUS) may be interested in buying Charter. And any mobile consolidation would have a competitive effect on AT&T (NYSE:T).

All this after Charter took on heavy debt to acquire Time Warner Cable and Bright House.