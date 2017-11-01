Windstream extends some of its consent solicitations

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) -- in the middle of a series of consent solicitations and exchange offers waiving alleged defaults, alongside a claim of default by bondholder Aurelius Capital -- has announced certain results of the actions.

With the expirations past on consent solicitations for 7.75% notes due 2020 and 7.5% notes due 2023, the company has received consents from holders representing a majority of outstanding principal.

It's extending consent solicitations on the 7.75% notes due 2021 and 7.5% notes due 2022 to 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 14.

Another series, 6 3/8% senior notes due 2023, is headed for an expiration time of 5 p.m. ET tomorrow. Windstream says it expects to have received majority support by then.

S&P said in late October that it didn't believe that Windstream would default if the offers weren't accepted, but that success on the exchanges would stretch out maturities and trim some refinancing risk.