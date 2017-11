The Fed may have left interest rates unchanged, but the Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates for the first time in a decade in one of the most closely watched policy meetings since the financial crisis.

Investors will also focus on the degree of unity among policymakers as they gauge the likelihood of further increases.

Sterling is inching up against the dollar ahead of the decision, which will be announced at midday London time.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR