Broad sales strength at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) reports organic sales increased 3.2% in Q3 off of broad-based strength in the domestic and international businesses.

The organic sales growth was led by volume growth of 6.9%, offset in part by a 3.7% negative impact from pricing.

Online sales were up 70% during the quarter.

Gross margin fell 10 bps to 45.3% of sales as promotions and coupon activity factored in.

Marketing expenses as a percentage of sales rose 10 bps to 14.3%.

