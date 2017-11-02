Mallinckrodt takes out Ocera Therapeutics for $42M in cash

Thinly traded nano cap Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) is up 49% premarket on average volume in response to the news that Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) has agreed to acquire it for $42M in cash or $1.52 per share plus a contingent value right (CVR).

Ocera's lead candidate is Phase 2-stage OCR-002 (ornithine phenylacetate), an ammonia scavenger, for the potential treatment of hepatic encephalopathy.

Mallinckrodt expects the transaction to dilute non-GAAP EPS by $0.25 - 0.35 beginning in 2018. The deal should close this quarter.

Previously: Further analysis of mid-stage data showed Ocera's lead product candidate lowered ammonia levels faster than standard of care in HE patients; shares up 51% premarket (March 8)

Previously: Ocera's lead product candidate flunks mid-stage HE study; shares plummet 59% premarket (Jan. 30)