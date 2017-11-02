Ocwen's Q3 loss narrower than expected

Q3 GAAP net loss of $6.1 or $0.05 per share. Estimates were for $0.12. Revenue of $284.6M was down 20.8% Y/Y thanks to portfolio run-off, lower HAMP fees as that program expired.

Cash flow from operating activities of $120.5M vs. $178.3M a year ago.

Servicing segment pretax income of $5.7M. MSRs with $15.9B of UPB transferred to NRZ on Sept. 1 for $54.6M (first tranche of sales; ultimately Ocwen will receive $400M from NRZ for MSR sales).

Lending segment pretax loss of $7.6M.

