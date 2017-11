Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) trades higher after topping Q3 revenue estimates with a $211M tally.

The company's number of customers fell 6% Y/Y and 9% Q/Q on a strategy to reduce marketing expenses.

Marketing expenses fell to 16.3% of revenue vs. 24.2% a year ago.

Average revenue per customer jumped $18 to $245 during the quarter. Orders per customers rose to 4.3 from 4.0 a year ago and 4.2 in Q2.

Q3 EBITDA came in at -$48M vs. -$45.6M expected.