Teradata shares down after Q3 beats results, issues mixed Q4 guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares are down 0.24% premarket after the company reports Q3 earnings with EPS and revenue beats.

Mixed Q4 guidance has revenue from $600M to $620M (consensus: $590.75M) and EPS from $0.47 to $0.52 (consensus: $0.53).

Full-year guidance: revenue growth, -5% Y/Y; EPS, $1.26 to $1.31 (consensus: $1.25).

Segment revenue (constant currency): Data and Analytics Americas, $292M (-8% Y/Y); Data and Analytics International, $234M (-1%).

Key metrics: Total recurring revenue, $267M (+8% Y/Y); recurring product revenue, $82M (+14%); cash from operations, -$8M; FCF, -$40M; cash and equivalents, $1.025B; total debt, $728M.

