FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index ETF (SKOR) October Summary

October monthly performance was: +0.76%

AUM of $51M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -23%

$0.10 in dividends were paid in October

Top 10 Holdings as of 9/29/2017: Jpmorgan Chase 2.55% (JPM21C): 1.47179%, Citigroup 2.65% (C20D): 1.2622%, Jpmorgan Chase 3.375% (JPM23A): 1.10593%, Goldman Sachs Grp 3.625% (GS23): 1.07924%, Morgan Stanley 0.7333% (MS21A): 0.91942%, Bk Amer 3.3% (BAC23): 0.85327%, Goldman Sachs Grp 3% (GS22K): 0.84234%, Morgan Stanley 2.625% (MS21G): 0.83575%, Pnc Fdg 3.3% (PNC/22): 0.81971%, Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Grp 2.058% (SMFG21A): 0.81956%