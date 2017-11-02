Nationstar Mortgage tops by a penny

Q3 adjusted earnings of $43M or $0.44 per share vs. $42M and $0.43 in Q2. Estimates were for $0.43,

Servicing adjusted pretax income of $65M vs. $55M in Q2. This quarter included a $48M markdown on MSR values vs. $90M markdown in Q2. Company boarded $58B in mostly subservicing portfolios during quarter. Ending UPB of $533B vs. $498B three months earlier. Another $44B to be boarded in Q4.

Originations adjusted pretax income of $46M vs. $56M in Q2.

Xome adjusted pretax income of $12M flat from Q2.

