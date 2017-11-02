Operating margin improves at Yum Brands

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) slips past consensus estimates with its Q3 report.

The restaurant operator reported worldwide system sales growth of 6%, led by a 7% increase at KFC.

Same-store sales growth: KFC +4%, Pizza Hut +1%, Taco Bell +3%.

Net unit growth: KFC +4%, Pizza Hut +2%, Taco Bell +3%.

Core operating profit growth: KFC +13%, Pizza Hut flat, Taco Bell +3%.

Yum reports operating margin improved 360 bps to 32.8% of sales during the quarter.

