Futures flat ahead of Fed chair pick

U.S. stock index futures are holding steady as investors pause ahead of President Trump's decision on the next Fed chair and the unveiling of a tax bill.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell will likely succeed Janet Yellen, according to the WSJ, and is seen as the "safe choice" because he's not expected to veer drastically from current Fed policy.

Oil is down 0.2% at $54.22/bbl, gold is flat at $1277/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat 2.37%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV