Brookdale Senior in deal with HCP to hopefully boost sale process

The deal involves lease terminations on 34 communities, with Brookdale (NYSE:BKD) acquiring two. Brookdale's (BKD) remaining triple-net lease portfolio with HCP will be consolidated into one master lease.

In part two, HCP will acquire Brookdale's 10% interest in two RIDEA JVs for which Brookdale provides management services to 50 communities. Brookdale will acquire four of these communities, and will retain management on 18 of them.

The purpose of these chess piece moves is to simplify Brookdale's operating platform, giving it more flexibility as it pursues strategic alternatives.

The six acquisitions will cost $275M plus transaction costs.

