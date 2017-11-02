Leidos reports mixed Q3, raises full-year guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) reports Q3 results with an EPS beat, revenue miss, and raised full-year guidance.

FY17 guidance: revenue, $10.1B to $10.4B (consensus: $10.31B); EPS, $3.60 to $3.75 (consensus: $3.56; up from $3.45 to $3.60); adjusted EBTDA, 10.2% to 10.4%.

Segment performance (Y/Y, op. margin): Defense Solutions, $1.2B (+19%, 8.4%); Civil, $838M (+50%, 11.2%); Health, $464M (+55%, 16.4%).

Key metrics: Net bookings, $3.1B; book-to-bill ratio, 1.2; quarter’s end backlog, $17.7B with $5.6B funded; net cash from operations, $268M; cash used in investing activities, $19M; cash and equivalents, $287M.

Previously: Leidos beats by $0.13, misses on revenue (Nov. 2)