RAIT Financial reports loss; suspends dividend; in talks with several parties

Q3 net loss of $24.2M or $0.26 per share. Cash available for distribution was a negative $1.3M or $0.01 per share.

Senior loan originations of $100.6M up from about $75M a year ago.

Company sold three properties and divested another seven during quarter for total of $63.3M. Another three properties have been sold so far in Q4 totaling $65.3M.

Dividend is suspended.

The special committee of the board has received expressions of interest from several parties.

