As expected, the MPC voted 7-2 to boost the Bank Rate by 25 basis points to 0.50%. The boost just takes the rate back to where it had been for years since the financial crisis. The bank panicked after the shock Brexit vote last year and cut to 0.25%.

Markets anticipated today's move, so the pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) is naturally tumbling since the rate hike was announced, now down 0.8% vs. the dollar at $1.3141.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.25% .

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR