Cenovus Energy jumps after strong Q3; production more than doubles

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +2.6% premarket after posting strong Q3 earnings and revenue beats and more than doubling its production totals.

CVE says Q3 production jumped 116% Y/Y to 590.8K boe/day from 273.4K boe/day in the year-ago quarter, boosted mightily by its acquisition of most of the Canadian assets of ConocoPhillips earlier this year.

With a full quarter contribution from the acquired assets, CVE increased cash from operating activities and adjusted funds flow by 91% and 133% respectively.

CVE trims its FY 2017 capex guidance by $100M to $1.6B at the midpoint with no expected impact to production in core areas, saying the reduced forecast reflects cost and capital improvements achieved this year.

CVE announced earlier this week that former TransCanada exec Alex Pourbaix would become its new President and CEO beginning on Nov. 6, succeeding the retiring Brian Ferguson.