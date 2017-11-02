CyberArk beats Q3 estimates, Q4 guidance in-line

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) reports Q3 results with EPS and revenue beats and issues in-line Q4 guidance. Company expects Q4 revenue to come in between $75M and $76M (consensus: $75.55M) with EPS of $0.35 to $0.36 (consensus: $0.36).

Full-year 2017 guidance: $256.3M to $257.3M (consensus: $254.73M); EPS, $1.09 to $1.10 (consensus: $1.05).

Key metrics: License revenue, $35.8M (+8% Y/Y); Maintenance and Professional Services revenue, $29M (+34%); cash flow from operations, $44.6M; cash and equivalents, $296.8M.

