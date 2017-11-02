Hyatt rallies off of earnings, real estate plans

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reports profit for Q3 ahead of expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 6.2% to $180M in Q3. Adjusted EBITDA margin was down 260 bps to 27.5%.

Comparable systemwide RevPAR increased 1.6% during the quarter. U.S. comparable RevPAR was down 0.1%.

The company recorded net hotel growth of 9.0% Y/Y and net room growth of 6.5% during the quarter.

CEO update on real estate: "With the recent sale of two hotels and the completion of nearly $250 million of share repurchases in the third quarter, we are fulfilling our commitment to be a net seller of assets in 2017 and return substantial capital to shareholders. Looking ahead, we plan to extend this strategy to sell roughly $1.5 billion of real estate over the next three years, which we are confident will unlock additional shareholder value and drive the growth of our business."

Looking ahead, Hyatt expects comparable systemwide RevPAR is expected to rise 2.5% to 3.0%.