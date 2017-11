Wayfair (NYSE:W) heads south after posting a wider loss than anticipated in Q3. The company's revenue tally of $1.20B was also a touch short of estimates.

The number of active Wayfair customers jumped 39% to 10.3M during the quarter. Orders delivered were up 38% to 4.7M. The average order size rose 2.5% to $250.

Shares of Wayfair are down 12.67% premarket to $64.98 vs. a 52-week trading range of $27.60 to $84.19.

Previously: Wayfair misses by $0.19, misses on revenue (Nov. 2)