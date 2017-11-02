Parker-Hannifin ups guidance range

Earnings per share increased 40% to $2.24 when adjusted for business realignment expenses vs. $1.61 in the prior year quarter.

Sales by segment: Diversified Industrial +30%; Aerospace Systems -5%.

"This was a strong quarter demonstrating the benefits of the new Win StrategyTM," said CEO Tom Williams. "This solid start to the year reinforces our projection of record sales and earnings for the full year."

Increased fiscal 2018 guidance: Adjusted EPS from continuing operations to $9.10 to $9.70 per share.

PH +0.8% premarket

FQ1 results