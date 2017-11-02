Dicerna teams up with Boehringer Ingelheim to discover GalXC RNAi therapeutics for liver diseases; shares ahead 11% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is up 11% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has inked a research collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim aimed at discovering new GalXC RNAi therapeutics to treat chronic liver diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Dicerna's GalXC platform uses RNAi (RNA interference) to inhibit the expression of disease-causing genes by destroying the relevant messenger RNAs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dicerna will receive an unspecified upfront payment, milestones and R&D reimbursement for a NASH candidate totaling more than $200M. It is also eligible for up to double-digit staggered royalties on net commercial sales.