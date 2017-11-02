Ares Capital income perks back up from Q2

Q3 core EPS of $0.36 up from $0.34 in Q2, down from $0.43 a year ago. Dividend is $0.38.

Net investment income of $153M or $0.36 per share vs. $124M and $0.29 in Q2, $138M and $0.44 a year ago.

Net asset value per share of $16.49 down a nickel from Q2, down a dime from a year ago. Yesterday's close was $16.04.

Excluding loans acquired from the SSLP, Q3 commitments were $1.546B; exits of $1.644B.

Fair value of portfolio as of quarter's end of $11.5B.

Conference call at noon ET

ARCC flat premarket