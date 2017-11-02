Shell's Q3 profit surges as production rises, business conditions improve

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) +0.4% premarket, becoming the latest oil major to report a big jump in Q3 earnings, which rose 47% Y/Y and topped analyst expectations.

The strong results follow those of BP earlier this week and reflect the recovery under way in the oil sector; Brent crude prices averaged $52/bbl in Q3 and currently have edged above $60.

Cost cuts and billions of dollars of asset disposals also have eased pressure on Shell’s balance sheet, with net debt falling to $67.7B at the end of Q3 from $77.9B a year ago; gearing rose slightly to 25.4% from 25.3% in Q2, but far lower than the 29.2% peak reached in Q3 2016 after Shell's $54B acquisition of BG Group.

Shell generated $28.38B of cash flow from operations in the first nine months of the year, compared with $23.52B from Exxon Mobil, and is on track to surpass XOM for the first time in about two decades.

Q3 upstream earnings totaled $562M, vs. just $4M in the year-ago quarter and slightly above analyst consensus estimate of $552M; downstream earnings rose 28% Y/Y to $2.7B from $2.1B last year and higher than the $2.4B consensus.

Q3 oil and gas production gained 2% at 3.657M boe.