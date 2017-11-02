National Retail beats, boosts guidance, issues 2018 outlook

Q3 core FFO of $98M or $0.65 per share vs. $87.2M and $0.59 a year ago. AFFO of $98M or $0.65 per share vs. $89.4M and $0.61. Dividend is $0.475.

Portfolio occupancy at end of Q3 of 98.8% down 50 basis points from Q2.

Put $90.1M to work in Q3, including the purchase of 18 properties totaling 206K square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.9%.

Full-year core FFO per share guidance is raised to $2.51-$2.53 from $2.46-$2.50.

Full-year 2018 CFFO guidance is issued at $2.60-$2.64, and AFFO of $2.64-$2.68.

Conference call at 10:30 ET

