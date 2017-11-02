Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Tabula Rasa (NASDAQ:TRHC) initiated with Overweight rating and $41 price target by First Analysis.

ProMetic Life (OTCQX:PFSCF) initiated with Overweight rating and C$4 price target.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) upgraded to Buy with a $55 price target by Mizuho. Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) upgraded to Buy with a $177 price target by BTIG Research.

HealthSouth (NYSE:HLS) upgraded to Buy with a $55 price target by Mizuho.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) upgraded to Buy with a $65 price target by SunTrust.

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) upgraded to Outperform with a $26 price target by Wells Fargo.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) downgraded to Hold by Jefferies.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) downgraded to Neutral by Piper Jaffray.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) downgraded to Outperform from Top Pick by RBC Capital. Price target lowered to $74 from $84.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) downgraded to Sector Perform with a $16 price target by RBC.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) downgraded to Neutral by BofA/Merrill Lynch, Stephens and Citigroup.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) price target cut to $221 from $250 citing more color needed on how company plans to "unlock" trapped value.

Source: Bloomberg