Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Tabula Rasa (NASDAQ:TRHC) initiated with Overweight rating and $41 price target by First Analysis.
ProMetic Life (OTCQX:PFSCF) initiated with Overweight rating and C$4 price target.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) upgraded to Buy with a $55 price target by Mizuho. Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark.
Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) upgraded to Buy with a $177 price target by BTIG Research.
HealthSouth (NYSE:HLS) upgraded to Buy with a $55 price target by Mizuho.
Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) upgraded to Buy with a $65 price target by SunTrust.
Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) upgraded to Outperform with a $26 price target by Wells Fargo.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) downgraded to Hold by Jefferies.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) downgraded to Neutral by Piper Jaffray.
Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) downgraded to Outperform from Top Pick by RBC Capital. Price target lowered to $74 from $84.
Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) downgraded to Sector Perform with a $16 price target by RBC.
Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) downgraded to Neutral by BofA/Merrill Lynch, Stephens and Citigroup.
Allergan (NYSE:AGN) price target cut to $221 from $250 citing more color needed on how company plans to "unlock" trapped value.
Source: Bloomberg