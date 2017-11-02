ANSYS up following Q3 beats, raised guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares are up 4.72% premarket after yesterday’s Q3 report beat revenue and EPS estimates. The raised in-line Q4 guidance includes revenue from $284M to $293M (consensus: $284.03M) and EPS from $0.99 to $1.05 (consensus: $1.01).

FY17 guidance (raised): $1.079B to $1.088B (consensus: $1.06B); EPS, $3.93 to $3.99 (consensus: $3.87).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 48.7%; operating cash flow, $88.9M; deferred revenue and backlog, $669.3M (+38% Y/Y); cash and equivalents, $926.6M.

Previously: ANSYS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)