DowDuPont beats on Q3 earnings, plans $3B in savings

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) +0.9% premarket after reporting full Q3 earnings, which beat expectations; the company reported pro forma sales results, which rose 8% Y/Y, last week.

Nearly all segments showed Q3 net sales gains except for agriculture; results were roughly flat for nutrition and biosciences, and rose for all regions except Latin America.

DWDP says Q3 results were led by gains in the Materials Science segments Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure (+16%), Packaging & Specialty Plastics and Performance Materials & Coatings (+8% each), and the Specialty Products segments Transportation & Advanced Polymers (+9%) and Safety & Construction (+6%).

DWDP says it plans to reduce its global workforce and shut down assets to help reach a $3B cost-savings goal, as it prepares to split itself into three separate companies.

The company also announces an initial $4B share buyback program and $0.38 quarterly dividend.