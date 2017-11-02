MFA Financial down 1% after earnings miss

Q3 net income of $60.1M or $0.15 per share vs. $76.2M and $0.20 in Q2. Dividend is $0.20.

Book value per share of $7.70 slips six cents from three months earlier. Last night's close of $8.33 is an 8% premium to Sept. 30 book.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.14 per share, or 1.8% on book value.

Company takes note of lower prices on CRT securities (thanks to hurricanes) and one-time payout surrounding the death of the former CEO as hitting Q3 results.

