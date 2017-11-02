Another round of doubling down on Tesla

Analysts are buzzing again about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) even as very few move far off their pre-earnings stances on the EV automaker. Some sell-side snippets are posted below.

Baird: "We believe TSLA has the talent to fix its manufacturing issues."

RBC Capital: Calls the share price decline a "buying opportunity" for long-term investors. "We agree with Elon that in the scheme of things a quarter or so delay is a blip," says analyst Joseph Spak.

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster: "My outlook that this is going to be the best performing large cap tech stock in the next five years hasn't changed. The news tonight and the push back is a disappointment and I think that I'm in the camp betting that he's done this in the past and he will ramp (production of Model 3).The last wave to the Tesla story generally will begin gaining traction in 2020, and continue through 2030 as the company begins to inch towards its mission statement of accelerating the global adoption or renewable energy driven by Tesla solar and storage solutions."

Goldman Sachs: The bearish stalwart reiterates a Sell rating and lowers its price target to $205 in a note to clients that hammers home its theme on a lack of visibility on Tesla profitability.

CFRA's Efraim Levy: "We see greater pressure on TSLA to meet its one-quarter delayed weekly run-rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles produced per week by the end of Q1."

Sources: Bloomberg, CNBC, Marketwatch.com

Shares of Tesla are down 6.38% premarket to $300.51. There's some lively debate on Seeking Alpha if Tesla will close over $300 when the bell rings at the end of the day.

