Oppenheimer Small Cap Revenue ETF (RWJ) October Summary

October monthly performance was: -1.62%

AUM of $495M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -1%

$0.16 in dividends were paid in October

Top 10 Holdings as of 9/30/2017: INTL FCStone Inc (INTL): 2.63956%, Community Health Systems Inc (CYH): 2.26334%, Core-Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE): 2.11961%, SUPERVALU Inc (SVU): 1.81219%, Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI): 1.44197%, JC Penney Co Inc (JCP): 1.3765%, Sonic Automotive Inc Class A (SAH): 1.32284%, Lithia Motors Inc Class A (LAD): 1.23317%, Veritiv Corp (VRTV): 1.08499%, Anixter International Inc (AXE): 1.07932%