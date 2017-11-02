Second Sight on go to start study of Orion Cortical Visual Prosthesis

The FDA has signed off on a clinical feasibility study evaluating Second Sight Medical's (NASDAQ:EYES) Orion Cortical Visual Prosthesis System. The approval allows two U.S. sites, UCLA and Baylor, to enroll up a total of five patients.

Orion is designed to stimulate the brain's visual cortex in order to produce the perception of patterns of light in completely blind people. Like the Argus II, images captured by a small camera mounted on the person's glasses are wirelessly transmitted to an array of electrodes (in this case on the visual cortex instead of the retina) which produces the perception of patterns of light.

Shares are up 19% premarket, stoked by the announcement of 2018 Medicare reimbursement for the Argus II.

Previously: Medicare to pay $122.5K for implanting Second Sight's Argus II in 2018; shares ahead 14% premarket (Nov. 2)