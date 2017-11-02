Abengoa sells 25% stake in Atlantica Yield to Algonquin Power for $602M

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:ABY) +7.8% premarket after Canadian utility Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) agrees to acquire Abengoa's (OTCPK:ABGOF, OTCPK:ABGOY) 25% stake for US$602M.

The deal comes after AQN spent months courting Abengoa as a potential partner rather than simply trying to buy its assets.

ABY, a yieldco vehicle created by Abengoa, owns a portfolio of long-term contracted assets, including 1.7 GW of clean power generating capacity, mostly renewable, transmission lines and two desalination plants.

Abengoa and Algonquin also agree to form a global joint venture to develop and build clean energy and water infrastructure assets.