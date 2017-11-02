BT Group -4.1% as services business drags

BT Group (NYSE:BT) is 4.1% lower in premarket U.S. trading -- to five-year lows -- after posting Q2 earnings where troubles in its Global Services unit weighed on results, and the company signaled that reinvestment would take priority over any dividend raise.

Earnings per ADR in dollar terms of $0.42 substantially missed an expected $1.24, and revenue of £5.95B missed an expected £6B.

The company logged 279,000 mobile postpaid net adds, while losing a net 260,000 prepaid subs. That brings the base to 17.3M postpaid and 6.3M prepaid; postpaid churn was at 1.2%.

Total broadband subs reached 20.5M from last year's 20.1M, with Openreach fiber net adds at 505,000 and retail fiber net adds at 179,000.

TV net adds came to 7,000, to a base of 1.8M.

Average revenue per user was £41 in BT Consumer, £26.8 in mobile postpaid and £4.8 in mobile prepaid.

