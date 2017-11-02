Trevena submits U.S. marketing application for pain med Olinvo; shares ahead 8% premarket

Nano cap Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is up 8% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval for Breakthrough Therapy-tagged OLINVO (oliceridine injection) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adult patients for whom an intravenous opioid is appropriate in a hospital setting.

Oliceridine, a G-protein-biased ligand that targets the mu opioid receptor, is being developed as a potential replacement of intravenous opioid analgesics. Its value proposition is comparable pain relieving efficacy to morphine while minimizing the unwanted respiratory depression, GI dysfunction (constipation), nausea and vomiting.