Analysts reset on Papa John's

Analysts are keeping a close eye on Papa John's International (PZZA +0.1% ) after the restaurant chain interjected itself into the debate on anthem protests yesterday by chiding NFL management.

Jefferies lowers its price target on Papa John's to $65.

BTIG moves to a Neutral rating from Buy.

Longbow Research slides its price target to $79.

Papa John's now trades about 31% below its 52-week high.

