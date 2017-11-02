Oppenheimer Financials Sector Revenue ETF (RWW) October Summary

October monthly performance was: +0.53%

AUM of $36.2M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: +13%

$0.19 in dividends were paid in October

Top 10 Holdings as of 9/30/2017: Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRK.B): 15.56223%, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM): 7.37464%, Wells Fargo & Co (WFC): 6.95531%, Bank of America Corporation (BAC): 6.44089%, Citigroup Inc (C): 5.72211%, MetLife Inc (MET): 4.41113%, Prudential Financial Inc (PRU): 4.02535%, American International Group Inc (AIG): 3.47611%, Morgan Stanley (MS): 2.74356%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS): 2.64337%