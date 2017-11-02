With board vote just days away, ADP beats with Q1 earnings

With its proxy fight with Bill Ackman looming, Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) came out of the open 2.3% lower but is now off just 0.2% after beating on top and bottom lines with fiscal Q1 earnings that saw growth in the company's co-employment arm.

Profitability was down slightly in its core employer services segment, but gained 9% in PEO Services, where it provides employment administration outsourcing through co-employment.

EBIT rose 4% to $548M; EBIT margin fell about 150 basis points to 18.3% with pressure from higher pass-through revenues and investments in product, distribution and service.

Retention was up 160 basis points, beating its forecast, and new business bookings were down 3% as it expected.

Revenue breakout: Employer services, $2.32B (up 2%); PEO Services, $903.6M (up 14%); other, -$141.1M.

Earnings by segment: Employer services, $646.6M (down 1%); PEO Services, $116.8M (up 9%).

It's boosted its revenue growth outlook and now expects full-year 2018 growth of 6-8% vs. a previous 5-6%. It sees EPS in a range from down 1% to up 1%, vs. a prior forecast of -3% to -1%, and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 5-7% vs. a previous 2-4%.

