WSJ: House GOP tax bill would cut corporate rate to 20%

A summary of the House Republicans' tax plan reviewed by WSJ includes a permanent cut in the corporate rate to 20%, with the 39.6% top rate retained for millionaires.

The so-called Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would shrink the number of individual income tax brackets and repeal the taxes paid by large estates starting in 2024, according to WSJ.

The plan also would cut individual deductions for state and local tax payments - which is certain to be opposed by representatives from high-tax states - and business deductions for the interest paid on debt; it leaves intact other tax breaks that were considered for change, such as placing up to $18K/year into 401(k) savings accounts, but would limit the home mortgage deduction to homes under $500K.

The House Ways and Means Committee plans to consider the bill next week, hoping to turn it into law by Christmas and having most of it take effect in 2018.

