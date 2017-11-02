FDA tags Glaxo's MM candidate GSK2857916 a Breakthrough Therapy

The FDA designates GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK -0.5% ) GSK2857916 a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) patients who have failed at least three prior lines of therapy, including an anti-CD38 inhibitor, and have not responded to a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent. It also has Orphan Drug status for MM.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive FDA guidance on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Phase 1-stage GSK2857916 is an antibody-drug conjugate consisting of a humanized anti-BCMA monoclonal antibody linked to a cytotoxic drug called monomethyl auristatin-F. The linker technology was licensed from Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN).

