Investors assess Bojangles after soft guidance

There's volatile trading on Bojangles (BOJA +2.5% ) after the company largely matched Q3 estimates, but set guidance below expectations.

The restaurant company expects full-year revenue of $544M to $547M vs. $548M consensus and EPS of $0.77 to $0.81 vs. $0.82 consensus. Management pointed to "aggressive discounting" in the sector in making its forecast.

Also in the trading mix today is a new $50M share repurchase program authorized by the Bojangles board.

