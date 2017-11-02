GOP tax bill caps mortgage interest deduction at $500K; homebuilders lower

Details of the Republican tax plan are leaking out - among them a cap in the mortgage interest deduction at $500K vs. the current $1M (change would not apply to existing mortgages).
Toll Brothers (TOL -2.5%), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC -3%), Beazer Homes (BZH -1.1%), Hovnanian (HOV -1.6%), Lennar (LEN -0.9%), KB Home (KBH -0.8%), D.R. Horton (DHI -0.8%), Pulte (PHM -1.4%), Taylor Morrison (TMHC -0.3%)
ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW
