GOP tax bill caps mortgage interest deduction at $500K; homebuilders lower

Details of the Republican tax plan are leaking out - among them a cap in the mortgage interest deduction at $500K vs. the current $1M (change would not apply to existing mortgages).

Toll Brothers (TOL -2.5% ), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC -3% ), Beazer Homes (BZH -1.1% ), Hovnanian (HOV -1.6% ), Lennar (LEN -0.9% ), KB Home (KBH -0.8% ), D.R. Horton (DHI -0.8% ), Pulte (PHM -1.4% ), Taylor Morrison (TMHC -0.3% )

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW

