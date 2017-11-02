HubSpot reports Q3 beats, raises guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares are down 0.52% despite Q3 earnings beating revenue and EPS estimates. Q4 upside guidance has revenue from $101M to $102M (consensus: $100.23M) with EPS from $0.06 to $0.08 (consensus: $0.04).

Full-year 2017 guidance (raised): Revenue, $370M to $371M (consensus: $367.94M; up from $362.8M to $364.8M); EPS, $0.19 to $0.21 (consensus: $0.10; up from $0.03 to $0.07).

Key metrics: Subscription revenue, $93.2M (+40%); Professional services and other, $4.6M (+12%); operating margin, 0.5% (+2.3%); cash and equivalents, $527.5M; FCF, $1.8M; total customers, 37,450 (+47%); total average subscription revenue per customer, $10,332.

Press release

Previously: HubSpot beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)